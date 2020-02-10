Home

Born December 21, 1929 in Limosano, Campobasso, Italy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Lanese (1994), loving mother of Antoinette Popoli, Nick (Sonia) Lanese, and Joe (Jennifer) Lanese. Nonna will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Maria, Lisa (Onorato), Daniela, Vanessa (and their father Nick Popoli), Marlaina, Andrew, Brandon, Bradley and great-grandson Dante. Predeceased by her parents Giuseppe and Antonietta Durante, by sisters Giovannina (Antonio) D'Ambrosio, Angela (Nicola) Bozza, Rosaria (Giovanni) Donatelli. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. Most of all she cherished the time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandson. Mariannina's family would like to offer their most sincere thanks to the staff at Linhaven for their care, kindness and compassion, as well as the staff at St. Catharines General Hospital. The family will receive family and friends at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold, Tuesday, February 11th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., with Vigil Prayers recited at 3:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen Street South, Thorold, on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. If desired, memorial donations to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church Building Fund, Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital, or Tender Wishes Foundation Niagara would be greatly appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 10, 2020
