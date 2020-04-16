|
|
It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Marie Teszner at the Welland Hospital on Sunday April 12, 2020. Caring and beloved mom of Faye (Al) Digout, Judy (Flavio) Roversi, Joe (Karen) Cseh and Greg Teszner (Sylvie). Cherished grandmother of Jasmine (Rob), Dean (Ricki), Michael, Bryan (Chantelle) and Andrew (Marissa). Loving sister of Agnes Richelhoff and sister in law of Florence, Barbara and Mary Witzaney. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret Witzaney, Brothers Raymond, Wilfred, Ted and Joseph, sisters Margery, Dora and Catherine, first husband Joseph Cseh of 10 years and second husband Bob Teszner of 35 years. The family would like to thank the staff of the Royal Rose Place for their incredible passion and care also the staff at the Welland Hospital 6th floor who helped through this difficult time. A private service will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be directed to the Sick Kids Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca. As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live. She will be greatly missed by many.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 16, 2020