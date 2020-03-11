Home

Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the passing of Claire, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Juravinski Hospital, after a long and well-fought battle with cancer, at the age of 58. Beloved wife and best friend of 22 years to Larry Dommasch. Devoted mother of Julie Ann Warman (Kyle Willms) and Michael (Lisa) Warman, and step-mother of Donna (Frank) Hynes, Mike Dommasch, Jason (Liz) Dommasch, Andrew (Mallorie) Dommasch and Adam (Laura) Dommasch. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Alannah and James, and step-grandmother of Serena, Sam, MacKenzie, Kennedy, Ryan, Ben, Dierks, Paisley and Kinley. Adored daughter of Eldebert and Ida Quesnel. Dearly loved sister of Sue (Dave) Logan, Lise (Frank) Cabrel and Paulette Quesnel. Predeceased by her brother Mike Quesnel. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Special thank you to the nurses and all staff at Juravinski Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. Friends and family are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Rite of Committal to follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Claire, donations may be made to Hamilton Health Sciences (Juravinski Hospital), and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020
