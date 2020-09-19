It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marie Jones (nee Wilson) this past June. She died peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Pickering. Marie was a loving mother to Doug Jones, Chris Jones, and Tracie Cole. Beloved "Grammie" to Samantha, Stephanie, Trevor, Hunter, and Dallas. Great-Grammie to Sylis, Cohen, Michael, and Sasha. Marie is survived by her siblings Marg Longo and her late husband Tom, Kathryn Collini and her husband Nick, Sheila Haynes and her husband Fred, Peter Wilson and his wife Sara, all of St. Catharines, Michael Wilson and his wife Elizabeth of London On. She will be missed by her wonderful nieces and nephews in St. Catharines. We will all miss her dearly. Until we meet again Love forever Mother, Grammie, Sister, Aunt, Friend



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store