Marie Claire JONES
1941-03-28 - 2020-06-02
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marie Jones (nee Wilson) this past June. She died peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Pickering. Marie was a loving mother to Doug Jones, Chris Jones, and Tracie Cole. Beloved "Grammie" to Samantha, Stephanie, Trevor, Hunter, and Dallas. Great-Grammie to Sylis, Cohen, Michael, and Sasha. Marie is survived by her siblings Marg Longo and her late husband Tom, Kathryn Collini and her husband Nick, Sheila Haynes and her husband Fred, Peter Wilson and his wife Sara, all of St. Catharines, Michael Wilson and his wife Elizabeth of London On. She will be missed by her wonderful nieces and nephews in St. Catharines. We will all miss her dearly. Until we meet again Love forever Mother, Grammie, Sister, Aunt, Friend

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
