Passed away peacefully in her sleep and has gone to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Ralph (2001). Devoted mother of Heather McInnes and Tricia Haldane. Cherished aunt of Marte Brown. Adored grandmother of Mara, Autumn and Barron (Samantha), and great grandmother of Irene, Faisel, Serafina, Kahriem and D'aliyiah. Dear sister of Joan MacDonald (Alex) and Norm Brown (Linda). Fondly remembered by nieces Sue (Rodger) and Chelsea, nephews Jim, Stuart and Gregg and cousins, especially Jane Potter. Marie was an educator with the N.D.S.B who loved teaching at Ontario Public, James Morden, Richmond Street Schools, Special Services and finishing at Lord Elgin Secondary Vocational School. Marie was a recipient of the Order of Niagara for her service and devotion to Holy Trinity Anglican Church and the Helen Keller Award through the Chippawa Lions Club. If you had the privilege of knowing Marie you were better for it. A private family service will be held at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, (because of the COVID-19). A service to celebrate and commemorate the life of Marie, will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 7820 Portage Rd., Chippawa, at a future date to be announced and this will be open to everyone that knew her. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. As expression of sympathy, memorial donations to either Holy Trinity Church or to Project Share, would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 20, 2020