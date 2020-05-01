Marie Jean (Mimi) HUGHES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Linhaven Home for the Aged, on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 84. Marie was, born July 21, 1935, in Thorold, Ontario, and she battled pancreatic cancer bravely for several months right up until the end. Marie is predeceased by her brother Charles (Sharon), sister-in-law Helen, and her parents Charles (Bubbles), and Mary. She is survived by her brother, John Thomas (Tommy) of Hamilton (Marion), nephews, Robert Hughes (Colleen) of St. Catharines and James Hughes (Janice) of Las Vegas, nieces Laurie Hughes (Eddy), of Niagara Falls, and Stacey Hughes (Tracey), of Burlington. Auntie Mimi was much loved by her great-nieces and nephews as well as her great-great niece Grace. To all her friends at Thorold Park Place Seniors, she loved being there with all of you. She loved the prayer quilt and the cards and the beautiful words of caring. Marie loved laughter, good company and family meals. As a former first-grade teacher, she also loved children, and reminiscing about funny stories. She was a voracious reader and loved to play cribbage, euchre, and Bingo. Marie was the anchor of many winning trivia teams, and she was unbeatable at Jeopardy! Embracing her Scottish heritage, Auntie Mimi loved the town of Fergus for the loud, festive, roar of the Pipes and Drums. Marie generously supported a variety of charities like Canadian Diabetes, Salvation Army, Covenant House, Nature Conservancy, Canadian Cancer Society, The War Amps, the Humane Society, and several others. We wholeheartedly thank all the staff at Linhaven Home for their kindness, sincerity, caring and extreme gymnastics in supporting us and Marie through all of this. Their coordination of video chats and phone and TV hookups were so very much appreciated. Marie will never be forgotten and will forever be in our hearts. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved