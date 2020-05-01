Peacefully at Linhaven Home for the Aged, on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 84. Marie was, born July 21, 1935, in Thorold, Ontario, and she battled pancreatic cancer bravely for several months right up until the end. Marie is predeceased by her brother Charles (Sharon), sister-in-law Helen, and her parents Charles (Bubbles), and Mary. She is survived by her brother, John Thomas (Tommy) of Hamilton (Marion), nephews, Robert Hughes (Colleen) of St. Catharines and James Hughes (Janice) of Las Vegas, nieces Laurie Hughes (Eddy), of Niagara Falls, and Stacey Hughes (Tracey), of Burlington. Auntie Mimi was much loved by her great-nieces and nephews as well as her great-great niece Grace. To all her friends at Thorold Park Place Seniors, she loved being there with all of you. She loved the prayer quilt and the cards and the beautiful words of caring. Marie loved laughter, good company and family meals. As a former first-grade teacher, she also loved children, and reminiscing about funny stories. She was a voracious reader and loved to play cribbage, euchre, and Bingo. Marie was the anchor of many winning trivia teams, and she was unbeatable at Jeopardy! Embracing her Scottish heritage, Auntie Mimi loved the town of Fergus for the loud, festive, roar of the Pipes and Drums. Marie generously supported a variety of charities like Canadian Diabetes, Salvation Army, Covenant House, Nature Conservancy, Canadian Cancer Society, The War Amps, the Humane Society, and several others. We wholeheartedly thank all the staff at Linhaven Home for their kindness, sincerity, caring and extreme gymnastics in supporting us and Marie through all of this. Their coordination of video chats and phone and TV hookups were so very much appreciated. Marie will never be forgotten and will forever be in our hearts. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.