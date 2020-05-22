Of St. Catharines passed away peacefully at Hospice Niagara-The Stabler Centre with her loving son, Marc and daughter-in-law, Laurie by her side on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in her 92nd year. She was a very proud owner of Chez Marie Beauty Salon in St. Catharines for 35 years where she washed, dried, permed, colored and styled hair for many clients. Marie loved a challenge and that was proven by the many times she played games such as Euchre, Skip Bo and Yahtzee. If she ever saw you "accidentally" cheating she would firmly call you out. Marie was a very giving woman, who took pride in volunteering her time for many years to knit infant clothing, sweaters, scarves and blankets for the St. Catharines General Hospital. She enjoyed going to the local Bingo Hall with friends and playing slot machines at the Casino where occasionally she and family would stay until dawn. Marie also enjoyed her daily ritual of going to Tim Horton's, where she would sip her coffee and chat with all her friends, both new and old. She was the loving wife of the late Kenny Thomson for 34 years. Devoted mother to Gail Thomson (Rod MacLeod), Robin Dares (Rick) and Marcus Thomson (Laurie). Cherished grandma of nine grandchildren: Brooke (Colin), Gray (Karli), Logan (Ashley), Kris, Sarah (Jamie), Heidi (Brian), Didi (Justin), Jennifer (Craig), Johanna (Bill) and 18 busy great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of the late Lucille Gow (Earl), Marie-Laure Vandreville (Bob), Frances Rioux (Valois), Ivanoh Thibault (Pauline), Paul-Andre Thibault, Jean-Yves Thibault. Survived by brother Adeodat "Andy" Thibault. Marie will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and her very good friends, Liz Darlington, Barb Swartz, George Beales, as well as the "wine party gang" at 65 Russell Avenue. The family would like to give their sincere appreciation and hugs to all the Team Members at Hospice Niagara, especially Dr. B. Kerley, Ruth Ann, Kendra, Jayne and Miranda who went above and beyond to provide excellent care at such a difficult time. Also, heart felt thanks to Shannon (CareCoordinator-LHIN), RoseMary (PSW-Paramed), Shyrell (RN-St. Elizabeth's) who played such an important role in providing assistance, expert knowledge, care and kindness to Marie in her time of need. Donations can be made in memory of Marie to Hospice Niagara-The Stabler Centre. As per Marie's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. 585 Carlton Street St. Catharines. Online guest book www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 22, 2020.