|
|
Passed away peacefully at Extended Care Unit Welland Hospital Site on Sunday, April 26, 2020. In her 95th year, Marie McAlinden (nee Hoskin), beloved wife of the late Elbert (Bert) McAlinden, loved daughter of the late Mary and John Hoskin, lovingly remembered by her caregivers Barbara and David Jones and her many nieces and nephews. Marie was a faithful member of St. Alfred Roman Catholic Church. She retired from Bell Canada after thirty years. Bert and Marie were members of the Swing and Whirl Square Dance Club and many other activities. Marie's family wish to thank staff at Extended Care Unit and St. Charles Village for their care and kindness. Special thanks to Dr. M. Ali. Due to the current health concerns, a private family service has been held. Memorial donations to either St. Vincent de Paul Society or the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 28, 2020