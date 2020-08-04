In loving memory of Marie Therese (Harty) Holditch born and raised in Dublin, Ireland who passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend for 49 years to Emerson. Proud Mother of Maria Holditch and Sarah (John) Parnell. Loving Granny to Noah, Joshua, Hannah and Samantha Parnell. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Lillian, sisters Nancy and Mona and brothers Donal and Tony Harty. Marie was an avid reader, animal lover, baker, puzzle/crossword enthusiast and listener of classical music. Family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. on Wednesday, August 5 from 1-3 and 7-9 p.m. with prayer vigil at 2:30 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and all physical distancing rules will apply. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St.Ca
tharine of Alexandria, 3 Lyman St. St.Ca
tharines on Thursday, August 6 at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Lanes Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society, Walker Family Cancer Center or Covenant House (shelter for at risk youth) would be appreciated. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca