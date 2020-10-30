Passed away gracefully at home with family by her side on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her first husband John Battista Vendittelli and by her second husband Francis Arbuckle. Loving mother of Joe (Stacey) Vendittelli, Connie (Concetta) Vendittelli and Paul Vendittelli. Cherished Nan to Trinity Marie Jimenez, Gabriel and Samuel Vendittelli. Much loved sister of Pauline (the late Joe) Cickello, the late Bill Wynnychenko, Walter Wynnychenko and Morris Wynnychenko. Marie will also be fondly missed by her brothers-in-law the late Vito (Jean), Mario (Jeanine), Carmel; many nieces and nephews. Marie was a longtime parishioner of St. Alfred's Church. She was a devout believer, and found great comfort in her faith. Marie will be remembered for her tremendous strength and kindness throughout life. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Sunday, November 1 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alfred Roman Catholic Church, 272 Vine St,. St. Catharines on Monday, November 2 at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral and cemetery attendance is limited to 100 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com