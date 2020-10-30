1/1
Marie VENDITTELLI ARBUCKLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away gracefully at home with family by her side on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her first husband John Battista Vendittelli and by her second husband Francis Arbuckle. Loving mother of Joe (Stacey) Vendittelli, Connie (Concetta) Vendittelli and Paul Vendittelli. Cherished Nan to Trinity Marie Jimenez, Gabriel and Samuel Vendittelli. Much loved sister of Pauline (the late Joe) Cickello, the late Bill Wynnychenko, Walter Wynnychenko and Morris Wynnychenko. Marie will also be fondly missed by her brothers-in-law the late Vito (Jean), Mario (Jeanine), Carmel; many nieces and nephews. Marie was a longtime parishioner of St. Alfred's Church. She was a devout believer, and found great comfort in her faith. Marie will be remembered for her tremendous strength and kindness throughout life. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Sunday, November 1 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alfred Roman Catholic Church, 272 Vine St,. St. Catharines on Monday, November 2 at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral and cemetery attendance is limited to 100 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved