It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marietta Fiocca at her home by the Fiocca Shoe Repair Shop where she happily lived most of her life, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 92. Marietta was born in Curinga, Catanzaro, Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1949. She was a loving and devoted wife to the late Pietro Fiocca (2001) and they were married for 51 years. She was a beloved mother to her four daughters; the late Angie (Gerry) Kirk, MaryAnn (Victor) Magnotta, Isabel (Ernesto) DelGobbo and Carla (Peter) Feltrin. Marietta was a wonderful nanna/nonna to 11 grandchildren; Ann (Christian) Bourdages, Teri (Dave) Cristelli, Lori (Leo) Paraskevopoulos, Silvia (Brett) Holub, Mary (Gregory) Darte, Arnaldo (Kim) Magnotta, Assuntina (Pietro) Di Santo, Giuseppe (Gabrielle) DelGobbo, Giancarlo (Jolene McKinley) Feltrin, Mariette Feltrin and Serena Feltrin. She was a cherished 'big Nanna' to 17 great-grandchildren; Aaron, Kyle, Evan, Ben, Aiden, Gabriel, Peter, Kirk, Naiomi, Gavin, Cristiana, Ariana, Eliana, Brielle, Matteo, Carlos and Anita. She is survived by her sisters Connie Currado, Giovanna Anania, her sister-in-law Maria Catanzaro and many nieces, nephews and cousins who all loved Zia Marietta. Marietta was an active and dedicated member of St. Ann's Church and CWL. She enjoyed participating in fundraisers, special feasts (especially St. Ann's Feast) and community events. She leaves behind her many friends from her parish. Marietta also frequently attended other community churches including St. Patrick's and St. Thomas More in Niagara Falls. She was a strong, charismatic matriarch who enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, social gatherings and watching hockey as a Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Marietta made a point of being independent and was very proud that she scored perfect on her latest driver's exam. She was a dedicated and spiritual woman who prayed for her family and will always be remembered for her kindness, her energy and her celebratory toasts. We will miss you Ma. We will miss you Nanna. We will miss you big Nanna. Special thanks to Father Gerard Power for his comforting prayers at Greater Niagara General Hospital and to the entire staff in the GNGH Emergency Department for their compassionate care. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, with the Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Marietta, and in celebration of her strong faith, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Church, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020