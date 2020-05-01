Marilyn BURNS
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Marilyn Burns (nee King), of Covid-19 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Robert (2001), she and Bob married in 1952 after graduating from Queens University and made Niagara Falls their home, where they raised all four of their children. She will be sadly missed by her children Wayne (Jenn), Kathy Visentin (Gino), Paul (JoAnn) and Dave (Rose); her grandchildren Caitlin, Larissa, Isabella, Geoff Visentin (Rebecca), Laura Visentin-Restrepo (Dan), Jodi Misener (Kris), Michael and Matthew and her great-grandchildren Molly, Sam, Fiona, Hayden and Grayson. Marilyn was born and raised in Ottawa and was a proud and active member of Queens Alumni. In her youth, Marilyn was an avid and competitive tennis player and continued playing at Queens and was past President of the CFUW (University Women's Club). In Niagara Falls, Marilyn worked for the Red Cross and donated much of her time to volunteer work, particularly for the Niagara Falls YWCA, the Ladies Auxiliary at the GNGH and Niagara Falls United Way. She was a member of Stamford Lane United Church. Her interest in sports continued with her children, where she provided support and encouragement in all they did. We would like to thank the nurses and staff from Unit 4A at the NHS St. Catharines site for their compassionate care that she received. Cremation has taken place and in light of current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.
