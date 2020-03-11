|
Gail passed away suddenly on March 2, 2020, in her 75th year, at the Welland Hospital surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of David Stuart for 54 years. Loving mother to Patti (Stuart) and Tracy Terreberry. David and Renee (Leroux) Stuart. Devoted grandmother to Rebeka Terreberry (Ryan Kish), Jessica Terreberry (Garrett Killaby), Troy Terreberry (Aaren Read), Gage Stuart (Markie Gauthier), and Nick Stuart. Proud great-grandmother to Alana and Abby Stuart and Jack Terreberry. Lovingly remembered by her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents Merv and Mary Warring, sisters Ruth (Warring) Hotte and Kathy (Warring) Tweedy, brother Bill Warring, nephews Bill Hotte and Jim Warring, and niece Kaitlyn Tweedy. Gail loved the outdoors, animals, painting and being with her large family. Gail was a lung transplant recipient in May of 2015. She was eternally grateful for this selfless gift. In Gail's memory, please consider signing your donor card. Following cremation, Gail will be laid to rest at a later date in Temagami, Ontario, her favorite place on earth. Gail's family gives special thanks to the staff on the 6th floor at the WCGH for their care and compassion at this difficult time.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020