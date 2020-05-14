We have lost a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Marilyn passed away on May 12, 2020 at the United Mennonite Home (UMH) in Vineland, Ontario in her 89th year. She is survived by her husband Gene, who also resides at UMH. Marilyn and Gene have been married for 65 years and Gene will miss Marilyn every moment of every day. In the early days, Marilyn was an elementary school teacher. Over time she transitioned to a stay at home mom looking after their three children Jim, David and Judy starting in their homes on Thompson Avenue in Thorold and then on Woodside Drive in St. Catharines. Both Marilyn and Gene were members of the First Baptist Church in Thorold and had many friends through the church. Gene retired from teaching at the St. Catharines Collegiate at an early age and the two of them enjoyed many years of retirement before moving on from condo life to a retirement home in 2014. Marilyn is predeceased by her parents Vince and Doris Lymburner of Dunnville, Ontario and her son David who passed away from cancer in the Fall of 2016. Marilyn is survived by her son Jim (Janet) of Ottawa, by her daughter Judy (Paul) of St. Catharines and by three loving grandsons Mitch, Richard (Amy) and Matthew. A special thought for daughter Judy who was very concerned about the onset of her mother's dementia and saw her mom and dad regularly at UMH. Judy was with her mom every day in the past two weeks at UMH during her mom's illness with non-Covid pneumonia. The family also wishes to thank the staff at UMH and Dr. James Woodland for the loving and compassionate care provided to Marilyn over the years and their tireless attention to her during her final days. A private service will be held with immediate family on May 16 with a memorial gathering to happen in the future when socializing can be safe again. One of the family's favourite charities is Hospice Niagara on Ontario Street, St. Catharines where David spent his final days. Marilyn would have been pleased to know donations would be made to the hospice in her memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.



