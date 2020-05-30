Marilyn Jean Decker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sorrow the family announces the passing of Jean Decker on May 19, 2020. Pre-deceased by husband Hugh Decker at the Niagara General Hospital with family by her side at the age of 80. Loving mother of Edward and Kerry Decker (Melissa). Cherished nana to Shane, Joel, Zachary and Alexa. Sister to Donna Lonergan (Pat), Shirley Bradley in Tennessee and Tony Jackson (Pam) in England. Aunt to Laurie Meyer (Jim) and Cheryl Bradley in Tennessee. Jean will be sadly missed by many friends and relatives as she was a friend to all and well loved. She loved playing Bingo and watch the Blue Jays Play and the Raptors Basketball. We want to thank the nurses and the doctors of the Niagara General for taking good care of her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved