With great sorrow the family announces the passing of Jean Decker on May 19, 2020. Pre-deceased by husband Hugh Decker at the Niagara General Hospital with family by her side at the age of 80. Loving mother of Edward and Kerry Decker (Melissa). Cherished nana to Shane, Joel, Zachary and Alexa. Sister to Donna Lonergan (Pat), Shirley Bradley in Tennessee and Tony Jackson (Pam) in England. Aunt to Laurie Meyer (Jim) and Cheryl Bradley in Tennessee. Jean will be sadly missed by many friends and relatives as she was a friend to all and well loved. She loved playing Bingo and watch the Blue Jays Play and the Raptors Basketball. We want to thank the nurses and the doctors of the Niagara General for taking good care of her.



