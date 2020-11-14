Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 in her 88th year. Cherished wife of Stephen, beloved mother of Debra (Larry). Predeceased by her son Paul. Loving Nana of Sean (Jenna) and Adam (Alicia). Great Grandma to Robyn and Anderson. Sister-in-law to Margaret Cyr and Elizabeth Campbell. Marilyn was born and raised in St. Catharines, she met Steve in high school, and they have been together ever since, just celebrating 67 years of marriage. They had so many great times together, whether skiing in Quebec, lounging on a warm sandy beach in the tropics, or all their many golfing trips away with friends. Marilyn was always busy: whether golfing, skiing, playing bridge, singing with the Robert Wood Singers, or lunching with her sorority sisters from high school. Even with all these activities in her life, her family and friends always came first. She will be best remembered for her kind, gentle and beautiful heart. She was always thinking of and doing for others, and she will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Thank you to the wonderful staff on 2A at the NHS, St. Catharines Site for taking such good care of Marilyn. In light of the recent restrictions with COVID 19 visitation will be held at the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & Chapel, 75 Church Street. (905-684-6346) on Tuesday, November 17th from 10 am-1 pm. All visitors must wear a mask or face shield and check in upon entry. There may be a small delay to allow for adequate numbers in the visiting room. Please remain in your vehicle until the funeral home staff instructs you into the building. A celebration of Marilyn's life will follow at St. George's Anglican Church, but will be by invitation only. The service will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/StGeorgesAnglicanChurch/live?app=desktop
for those unable to attend in person. If so desired, donations made in Marilyn's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
