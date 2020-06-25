Marilyn Joyce DUCHESNEAU
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marilyn, loving wife of the late Denis (1994) and devoted mother to Kathy (Clem) Raby, Mark (Trish) and Chris (D'Arcy). Beloved Nana of Stephanie, Carolyn (Adam) and Adam, Paul, Lorraine (Nathan) and Luke, Allie and Kristi; great-grandmother to Henry, Connor and Allie. Cherished sister of Larry, Bruce and Dennis, Robert, Lise, Denise, Madeleine and Carmen. Her kind heart and generosity of spirit - demonstrated by her volunteer work with the Red Cross, her hand knit clothing and blankets donated through Caring Hands, and the multitude of homemade preserves which she shared so freely with family and friends - will be greatly missed. She would want her dearest friends, Nina and Carl, to know how much she appreciated their friendship and support over the years. Finally, a huge thank you to her granddaughter Stephanie for her devoted care and to the health care team who assisted us so much in her final days. "Your wings were ready though our hearts were not." As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Lincoln County Humane Society or a charity of their choosing.

