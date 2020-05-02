Peacefully passed away with her loving husband by her side on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in her 81st year at Bella Senior Care Residence. Beloved wife for 62 years of Owen. Loving mother of Jeff (Donna) Little and Tracey (Scott) Campbell. Proud and cherished Grandma of Megan, Kaitlyn, Joshua, Andrew, Bailey, and Abigail. Dear sister of Jerry (Bunny) Williams. Predeceased by her parents Loyal and Ila Williams. In light of the current situation, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations made to Bella Senior Care Residence would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.