Marilyn LITTLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away with her loving husband by her side on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in her 81st year at Bella Senior Care Residence. Beloved wife for 62 years of Owen. Loving mother of Jeff (Donna) Little and Tracey (Scott) Campbell. Proud and cherished Grandma of Megan, Kaitlyn, Joshua, Andrew, Bailey, and Abigail. Dear sister of Jerry (Bunny) Williams. Predeceased by her parents Loyal and Ila Williams. In light of the current situation, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations made to Bella Senior Care Residence would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved