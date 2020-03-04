Home

Marilyn Margaret Minards

Marilyn Margaret Minards Obituary
With her loving husband Jim by her side, Marilyn passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Pioneer Elder Care. Born in St. Catharines on August 8, 1932. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents Mary and Joseph Sullivan, her sister Marie, brothers Ed and Jim and her niece Shirley Duggan. She will be dearly missed by her nieces Susie Giganti (Sam) and Joie York (Bruce). Marilyn was a Registered Nurse who graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton. She nursed at Hotel Dieu Hospital and taught nursing at Mac and Niagara College School of Nursing for over 30 years. She loved teaching and will be fondly remembered by her many students and friends. Marilyn and Jim were married at Star of the Sea Church in Port Dalhousie August 7, 1965 and enjoyed a wonderful life together in their home in Port Dalhousie. Much of their activities were related to the sport of rowing since Marilyn had two brothers involved for many years as well as her husband with the Port Dalhousie based St. Catharines Rowing Club and Alumni. Marilyn and Jim travelled extensively on annual vacations over many years but always returned to the comforts of Port Dalhousie. A sincere thank you to all of the staff of Pioneer Elder Care and the medical staff for their care and compassion over the years. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Friday, March 6th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Vigil Prayers will take place at in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Star of the Sea Church, 34 Elgin Street, Port Dalhousie on Saturday, March 7th at 11 a.m. Burial at St. John Cemetery to follow. Memorial donations to the St. Catharines Rowing Club would be greatly appreciated. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020
