Peacefully passed away, with her loving daughters by her side, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 74. She is survived by her beloved companion Wayne Kostesky, and her devoted daughters Denyse Richardson and Susanne Clements. She is predeceased by her husband Malcolm (2004). Nana will be dearly missed by her grandchildren; Sawyer Clements, Mykala Gerek, Aiden Clements and Emmyt Gerek. She is survived by her siblings; Brian Lytle (Linda), Karen Gardner (Bob), Sharon Lytle, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Floyd Lytle (2002). Respecting the restrictions of COVID19 (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private family funeral service will be celebrated with internment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. A post COVID19 Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In memory of Marilyn, memorial contributions may be made to Coronation 50 Plus Recreation Centre where she spend many hours with her friends and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020