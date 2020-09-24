It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marilyn at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of William George Campbell for 52 years. Devoted mother of William R. (Tania) and John D. Adored grandmother of William M., Austin, Ainslee and Devon. Dear sister of Diane Bieth (late Doug), Jayne Fulford (Brian), Ron McTaggart (Heather), and sister-in-law of Dave Campbell (Barb), Susan Barnes and Robert Campbell. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca
or call Morse & Son Funeral Home for further information. Private family service on Friday, September 25, 2020, at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com