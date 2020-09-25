1/1
Marilyn Theresa MacDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Niagara Health Center on Wednesday, September 23rd at the age of 76. Marilyn, beloved wife of David for 48 years. Loving mother of Kirk (Elizabeth), Kim (Christian), Greg (Tara). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Keonna, Breagh, Archie, Emily, Lauren, Liam, Fletcher, pre-deceased by her brother, Spencer, her parents Eldon and Pearl, grandson Jack, sister-in-law Velma, brother-in-law, John O'Brien, and brother-in-law, Kelly MacDonald. Marilyn is survived by her siblings, Clara O'Brien and Stan Keon (Donna). Marilyn was very close with David's siblings, Colin (Kay), Ronald (Carol), Elaine (Kevin), Pat (Dave), Brenda (Dave), Karen (Ken) and Kevin and sister-in-law, Judy Keon. She will also be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Marilyn cherished her many friends whom she considered family. Marilyn was with the Lincoln County Catholic School Board as a well-loved and dedicated teacher for many years. The family wish to give thanks to the staff at the Royal Henley retirement residence. With keeping in Marilyn's wishes, a visitation will be held at the George Darte Funeral Chapel, 585 Carlton Street on Monday September, 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A celebration of life will be held the following day, Tuesday September 29th at 12pm at George Darte Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral MUST wear a mask.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved