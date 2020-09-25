Passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Niagara Health Center on Wednesday, September 23rd at the age of 76. Marilyn, beloved wife of David for 48 years. Loving mother of Kirk (Elizabeth), Kim (Christian), Greg (Tara). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Keonna, Breagh, Archie, Emily, Lauren, Liam, Fletcher, pre-deceased by her brother, Spencer, her parents Eldon and Pearl, grandson Jack, sister-in-law Velma, brother-in-law, John O'Brien, and brother-in-law, Kelly MacDonald. Marilyn is survived by her siblings, Clara O'Brien and Stan Keon (Donna). Marilyn was very close with David's siblings, Colin (Kay), Ronald (Carol), Elaine (Kevin), Pat (Dave), Brenda (Dave), Karen (Ken) and Kevin and sister-in-law, Judy Keon. She will also be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Marilyn cherished her many friends whom she considered family. Marilyn was with the Lincoln County Catholic School Board as a well-loved and dedicated teacher for many years. The family wish to give thanks to the staff at the Royal Henley retirement residence. With keeping in Marilyn's wishes, a visitation will be held at the George Darte Funeral Chapel, 585 Carlton Street on Monday September, 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A celebration of life will be held the following day, Tuesday September 29th at 12pm at George Darte Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral MUST wear a mask.