Marilyn passed away at Shorncliffe Care Facility in Sechelt, B.C. after a struggle with dementia. Beloved wife of the late Earl Monette (2012). She leaves her loving children: Sandra Sawchuk (Marc), Janesville, Wisconsin; Stephen Sawchuk, Elliot Lake; Sharon Anderchek (Les), Gibsons, B.C.; Sam Sawchuk Jr. (Sue), Niagara Falls: step-daughter Sherri Boomer (Pat), Mississauga; Grandchildren Allison Toraason (Joe), Port Washington, Wisconsin; Dana Anderchek (Airrick) and Owen Anderchek, Vancouver B.C.; numerous nephews and nieces. Marilyn also leaves her sister Marianne Zipse, Pinellas Park, Florida. She was pre-deceased by brothers Melbourne Schrader, Marvin Schrader and sister Marjorie Montgomery. Born in Chippawa (Niagara Falls), to Hilda and Melbourne Schrader, Marilyn graduated from Stamford Collegiate and Registered Nursing (Hamilton). She was married to Samuel Sawchuk from 1955 to 1980. During her Ontario years, known by her middle name Wayne, she was a busy mom, excelled in sales with Sears, and enjoyed the competition and friendships made through curling and bridge. She moved to Richmond, B.C. with Earl in 1988, retired and loved to travel - especially to Las Vegas. Marilyn was delighted to obtain her dual U.S./Canadian citizenship in her later years. She was especially proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. Her social nature and strong personality shone through to the end and she will be missed. No service. Please contact her daughter Sharon at sanderchek@gmail.com with remembrances.



