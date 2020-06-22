Passed away peacefully at home in Port Dalhousie on June 19, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late John (2015). Loving mother of the late Louanne (Ken) Campbell (2019), John (Donna), Elizabeth (Rob) Harold and Joseph (Tracey). Cherished Gran to Kate, Emily, Jack, Rachel, Matthew, Jacob, Samuel, Jonah and Great Gran to Isaac. Sister of Catharine (Ron) Winterbottom and Sister-in-law to Bill Weerheim and Peggy Reilly. Predeceased by her siblings Jim Reilly (1954), Robina Smith (2018) and her husband Larry Smith (2019), Margaret Rose Weerheim (2016) and Bob Reilly (2020). She will also be missed by John's sisters Joanne Diamond, Sr. Anne Schenck (CSJ), Margaret Sawchuck and Gretchen (Fred) Walsh as well as her many nieces and nephews. Marina was a devoted parishioner of Star of the Sea Church. She and John housed refugees from Vietnam and Guatemala over the years. She loved her garden, baking, reading, and entertaining her family, especially for Sunday brunches. Thanks to all the staff at the LHIN and teams of front-line workers and a special thank you to Jeanine and her team for the compassion and care given. In accordance with Marina's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private Funeral Mass has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Niagara or St. Vincent de Paul- Star of the Sea. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 22, 2020.