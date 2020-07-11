Marina Morden

At Hospice Niagara, after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Beloved wife of William Pirson. Loving mother of Headley, Sid, Heather and Angela. She is survived by her sisters. Cremation has taken place. A service to celebrate Marina's life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Rankin Care Care Run Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolence available at www.butlerniagara.ca
BUTLER (905) 646-6322.