1936-2020 Sadly the family of Mario Fucile announces his passing on December 2, 2020 at the Welland General Hospital at the age of 84. Loving husband of Rosina (Sdao) Fucile for 64 years, beloved father of Frank Fucile (Liz) and David Fucile. Nonno was happiest when spending time with his precious grandchildren, especially when sharing a meal; Eli (Christine), Quinn, and Bianca (Andrew). Dear brother of Maria Berardi, Emma Altimari, and Assunta Mauro. Brother-in-law of Theresa Fucile, Maria Fucile, Anthony and Maria Sdao, Maria and Carmelo Mazzei and Franca Sdao. He is predeceased by his parents Francesco and Angelina Fucile, his in-laws Ruggiero and Caterina Sdao, brothers Vincenzo and Luigino Fucile, brothers-in-law Salvatore Berardi, Luigi Altimari, Pietro Mauro and Frank Sdao. Mario loved his home and made everyone feel welcomed with plenty of food and drink. He was a creative, hardworking, and loving person. Mario will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WELLAND FUNERAL HOME. A private family visitation will take place at the Funeral Home 827 East Main Street Welland with entombment to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery. As per Mario's wishes, in lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations be made to the Cure SMA; https://curesma.ca/about-spinal-muscular-atrophy/
