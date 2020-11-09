Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Welland Hospital on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband and soul mate of Julia for 37 years. Cherished and devoted father of Angela and Andrea (Michael Watson). Dear brother of Ida Berardi and Helen (John) Cespite; son-in-law of Joseph and Maria Accorinti; brother-in-law of Diana (Tony) Sardella and Tina (Noah) Krussell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Predeceased by his parents Eugenio and Agata Mazza, brother Frank and his wife Maria, sisters Albina and her husband Rocco Merante, Rose and her husband Frank Pirillo, brother-in-law Vincenzo Berardi. Mario immigrated to Welland in 1954 from Mangone, Cosenza, Italy. He was an avid photographer/graphic artist and spent his days doing what he loved most, which was spending time in nature and taking care of his family. He was also an accomplished drummer playing in local bands in his younger years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a flare for both the arts and history and loved to travel the world and learn about ancient ruins and historical sites. A special thank you to home care nurses Kim and Jocelyn, the Walker Family Cancer Centre and Juravinski Cancer Centre for their exceptional care. In keeping with provincial regulations for COVID-19, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person. You are respectfully invited to join in viewing a live broadcast of the funeral Mass via livestream service beginning at 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday November 11 using the link http://www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/7663
Donations in memory of Mario may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca