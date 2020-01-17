|
|
It is with much sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mario Montopoli surrounded by his family at Port Colborne Hospital on January 15, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Silvana. Loving father of Tino (Chris), Rita (Tony) Thorpe, and Piero (Cathy). Cherished Nonno of Reanna (Mike), Leta, Julia (Rick), Danielle, Erica, Matthew, and Lauren. Big Nonno of Siena, Sawyer, and Maya. He will be sadly missed by his brother Nino and wife Velia in the United States, as well as his sister Maria Oliva (the late Vinicio) in Pescara, Italy. Survived by sisters-in-law Nunziatina D'Intino and Rita Falone, as well as many nieces and nephews in the United States and Italy. Predeceased by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law in Italy. Mario was born in San Clemente, in Abruzzo, Italy on March 12, 1923. He immigrated to Canada in 1949 to work on a dairy farm in Smiths Falls, and then later on a tobacco farm in Tillsonburg. In 1950, he started working at Algoma Steel in Port Colborne where he was employed for 32 years. In 1953, Mario and Silvana married and raised three children together. In that time, he also sold fresh fish door-to-door and became known to many as "the Fish Man." He and Silvana opened Montopoli Grocery and Fish Market in Port Colborne in 1961 and ran it for 18 years. Upon his retirement in 1982, Mario dedicated much of his time to gardening where he tended to dozens of fruit and vegetable plants, and especially cherished nurturing his fig tree. He enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labour with others so much that he also became known as "the Fig Man." He loved tinkering in his garage with his many hand-made tools and he took great pride in repurposing broken appliances, machines, and other devices. Following Formula 1 racing was another of Mario's passions. He often made trips across North America to attend Grand Prix races and cheer "Forza!" for his beloved Ferrari. He was an active and loyal member of the Italian Hall for over 50 years. He lived a long and wonderful life and was a very kind and gentle soul inspired by his Catholic faith. The family extends sincere thanks to the entire staff of Portal Village for their wonderful care, and as well to the Palliative Unit at Port Colborne Hospital. Mario's family will receive friends at the Armstrong Funeral Home and Chapel, 179 Clarence St., Port Colborne, on Sunday, January 19th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 20th at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 375 Main Street West at 11 a.m. with Father Peter Walton as Celebrant. A reception will follow the Funeral Mass at the Italian Canadian Cultural Centre, 223 Bell Street, Port Colborne. Entombment will follow the reception at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. If so, desired donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or March of Dimes. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 17, 2020