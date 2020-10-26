MARIO RISI

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 after a long and courageous fight. Beloved husband of Carmela for 59 years. Dear father of Lorenzo (Darlene), Tony (Kim), John (Michele) and Rob (Diane). Proud Nonno to Kourtney, Kassidy, Sydney, Bianca, Felicia, Luca, Cross and Ashleigh (Bryan). Mario is survived by his sister Benedetta (the late Alfonzo) D'Ammizio, brother Angelo (Sylvana) Risi and sisters-in-law Fiorina (the late Enrico) Conetta and Michelina (Dalmazio "Joe") Perri. Predeceased by his parents Antonio and Giacinta, and siblings Giuseppe "Joe" (Giovanna "Joanne") Risi and Addolorata (Vincenzo "Jimmy") Leone. Zio Mario will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Mario retired after 45 years of service with the Ontario Paper Company. Relatives and friends will be received at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 P.M. Private Vigil Prayers will be recited. Due to COVID-19, the funeral mass and rite of committal will be by invitation only. Per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation must bring and wear a mask. If desired, donations in Mario's memory may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or the Juravinski Hospital Foundation. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Mario's family would like to thank all of his doctors and nurses, especially Dr. Jeremy Child and his medical team for all their help over the last few difficult years.