passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Ventura for 61 years. Loving father of Steve, John, Joe and Nancy Ranieri and Lucy Salvi (Jack). Cherished grandfather of Joshua. Dear brother of Rocco Ranieri (Carmella), Giovanni Ranieri (Teresa), Genoveffa Bernardi (Benny) and Carmela Ranieri. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Antonio and Francesco Ranieri and sisters Maria Munno and Francesca Ranieri. Mario owned and operated Roma Pizzeria from 1968 until he opened Mario's Place in 1981. The family will receive their friends at the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, January 30 at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 28, 2020