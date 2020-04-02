|
|
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Marion Crompton on March 30, 2020 in her 96th year. Marion was a kind and dedicated mother to son Bob (Nancy) of St. Catharines, daughter Nancy (Greg) of New Westminster, BC, and to her late son Bill. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years Gordon in 2019. Loving grandmother to Matthew (Lisa) and Allison, and great-grandmother to Cadence, Delila and Bryce. Mom enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, gardening, canning, and making holidays a special time for the family. Even into her eighties, her Sunday dinners were a tradition she maintained. She loved to reminisce about her childhood, living on Lake Erie, swimming in the lake and walking the country roads. Music made her happy and reminded her of her dancing days in the Crystal Beach ballroom. Mom was a caring soul who was very thoughtful and always put others ahead of herself. She appreciated a good chuckle, and her gentle humour and warm heart will be dearly missed. In accordance with Marion's wishes, cremation will take place. With consideration to the health of family and friends, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020