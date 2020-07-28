1/
Marion Elizabeth GILBERT
January 3, 1927 - July 20, 2020 Peacefully at G.N.G.H. In her 93rd year. Beloved wife to the late Robert David Gilbert. Loving Mother to Owen(Lis) Gilbert and Donna(Rod) Fischer. Dear randmother to Lyndsay Gilbert (Paul) Bowman, Adam Gilbert, Allison (Derrick) Barr, Trevor, Lauren and Cole Fischer. Great-grandmother to Deacon Barr. Survived by her brother Kenneth Houston. A special thank you to Joanne Pallative Care Nurse, to Nurse Carlo and all the nursing staff in "Unit C" who work so hard, to Betty-Anne, Maureen and Margaret from Seniors for Seniors, to Tracy Forrest and Jeanette Morningstar. Thank you ladies so much for your care and compassion while looking after our mom. Sincerely Owen and Donna A private family service has taken place.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 28, 2020.
