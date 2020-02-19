Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Foresi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Geraldine Foresi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Geraldine Foresi Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2020 in her 91st year. Loving wife to the late Leo Foresi. She will be dearly missed by her children Nancy Baer (Don), Gary Foresi (Donnett) and Edward Foresi (Heather). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Janet Ferland (Mike), Donnie Baer (Brenda), Derek Foresi, Jodi Willford, Jason Lasovich (Amanda), Adam Foresi, William Foresi (Amanda), April Tanner (Brock) and Laura Foresi. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren Ashley and Alisha Ferland, Erin and Ashton Baer, Jenna Foresi, Jayden Foresi, Cooper and Isla Tanner, Hannah and Zack Seebach. Predeceased by her parents Percy and Millie Herbert, husband Leo Foresi, daughter Cindy Lasovich, grandson Justin Lasovich, sisters Sadie Herbert, Catharine Herbert, Eva Hall (Dalton), Helen Lacharity, Gladys Jinks, Joan Gamm (Harold), brothers Donald Herbert (Anita), Jim Levere, Ralph Levere (Carol). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Teresa's Parish, the Catholic Women's League and the Port Colborne Hospital Auxiliary. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the Armstrong Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Bill Derousie officiating. A private family interment of cremated remains will take place at a later date. If so desired, donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -