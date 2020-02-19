|
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2020 in her 91st year. Loving wife to the late Leo Foresi. She will be dearly missed by her children Nancy Baer (Don), Gary Foresi (Donnett) and Edward Foresi (Heather). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Janet Ferland (Mike), Donnie Baer (Brenda), Derek Foresi, Jodi Willford, Jason Lasovich (Amanda), Adam Foresi, William Foresi (Amanda), April Tanner (Brock) and Laura Foresi. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren Ashley and Alisha Ferland, Erin and Ashton Baer, Jenna Foresi, Jayden Foresi, Cooper and Isla Tanner, Hannah and Zack Seebach. Predeceased by her parents Percy and Millie Herbert, husband Leo Foresi, daughter Cindy Lasovich, grandson Justin Lasovich, sisters Sadie Herbert, Catharine Herbert, Eva Hall (Dalton), Helen Lacharity, Gladys Jinks, Joan Gamm (Harold), brothers Donald Herbert (Anita), Jim Levere, Ralph Levere (Carol). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Teresa's Parish, the Catholic Women's League and the Port Colborne Hospital Auxiliary. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the Armstrong Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Bill Derousie officiating. A private family interment of cremated remains will take place at a later date. If so desired, donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020