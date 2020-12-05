It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marion Hanysh on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Loving husband to Joyce of 55 years. Dear father to Jason (Deirdre), Carolyn (Phil). Proud grandfather of Megan (Jason), Joshua, Samantha, Jessica and Alyssa (Sam). He is survived by sisters Evangeline (Eugene), Mary, Irene (Albert), Shirley and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Nick and Mary Hanysh, brothers Fred and Gordon and sister Kathy. Cremation has taken place. Over the years, Marion loved to express his opinions through Letters to the Editor covering every topic imaginable. Marion was a parishioner of St. John Ukrainian Catholic Church where a family liturgy will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.