With saddened hearts we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and G.G. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Welland hospital. Survived by daughters, Linda Stiefel, and Debbie Johnston (Barry); grandchildren Jory Martin (Adam), Tyler Johnston (Jennifer), Amanda Flintoft (Robert), Nikki Johnston, and Leslie Slak (Jeremy). Loving G.G. to William and Oliver Martin, Summer and Tucker Johnston, Russell, George and Victor Flintoft, Avery, Alexis and Austin Legault and Chloe Slak. Her great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Also survived by her sister, Anne Bernier, Nephew and great Nephew John and Andrew Pops, and her best friend of 77 years Joan Scott. Marion was predeceased by her loving husband and best friend, Lin (2011), her parents Ethel and Bill Martin (1997), niece Cheryl Poaps (2015), nephew Richard Graham (1994) and brother-in-law Ed Bernier (2007). Respecting Marion's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current circumstances and restrictions, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. We all take comfort in knowing that she is back with Dad, who she missed so very much...MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020