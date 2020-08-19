Passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2020. Joan was born June 11, 1941. She was predeceased by her husband whom she married on June 4, 1960; she is survived by her children Jane (Jim) Richardson, Jackie (Todd) LaFontaine; grand-children Kevin, Debbie (Jamie), T.J. (Kayla), Shannon (Josh), Stephen and Michelle; great-grandchildren Cameron and Griffin. Joan is sister to Barb and predeceased by her brother Bob. Cremation has taken place. There will be no service as per Joan's request. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara, Rankin Cancer Run, or a charity of your choice
