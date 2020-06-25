Marion Lillian VANDERVLIET
Passed away at St. Catharines Hospital on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the age of 62 years. Dearly and sadly missed by brothers and sisters Donna, Carol, Margaret, Richard, Kevin, Robert, Jake, George, Cindy and Patricia. Predeceased by her mother Agnes in 2000 and father James in 2005, her sister Beverley in 1979 and her twin sister Mary in 2009. She will be deeply missed by her husband Andrew, and her daughters Mary and Beverly, as well as many nieces and nephews, especially her great niece Katherine and her godson Aietch. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., on Friday, June 26th from 2 - 4 p.m. Because wearing masks are now required inside the funeral home, everyone is encouraged to bring their own or use one that will be provided. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance at the visitation will be monitored & kept to 30% capacity of the chapel. Please follow the direction of the funeral home staff. Cremation to follow. If desired, donations to Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 25, 2020.
