Marion "Liz" O'BRIEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a brief illness at the NHS - General Site, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved and cherished wife of Ernie for 63 years. Predeceased by her daughter Gail and her son Neil. She is survived by her brother John Scott of England and her nieces Diane, Antonia and Joanna. Dear friend of Allison Fox and Jane and Nick Casson. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family. Liz was a great lover of travelling, singing, karaoke, live theatre and the casino. A special thanks to all of her therapists who became part of her family and the doctors and nurses at the NHS - St. Catharines Site. Cremation has taken place. A service to remember Liz will take place at a later date. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905)646-6322.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved