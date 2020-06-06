After a brief illness at the NHS - General Site, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved and cherished wife of Ernie for 63 years. Predeceased by her daughter Gail and her son Neil. She is survived by her brother John Scott of England and her nieces Diane, Antonia and Joanna. Dear friend of Allison Fox and Jane and Nick Casson. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family. Liz was a great lover of travelling, singing, karaoke, live theatre and the casino. A special thanks to all of her therapists who became part of her family and the doctors and nurses at the NHS - St. Catharines Site. Cremation has taken place. A service to remember Liz will take place at a later date. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905)646-6322.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 6, 2020.