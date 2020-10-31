1/1
Marion Patricia (MacMurdo) LEEK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Millenium Trail Manor, Niagara Falls. Marion was predeceased by her husband Joseph William Leek "Bill" in 2008. Dear mother of David (Betsy), Donald (Lorrette), Linda (John) and Carolyn (Bill). Devoted grandmother of Joshua (Lucretia) Betsy (Ray), Jason (Judy), Meghan (Chris), and Allister, great grandmother to Sayde, Oywne, Brady, Lily, Grayson and Adeline. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Marion will be remembered for her beautiful needlework and rug creations. Due to covid restrictions, a private family service was held with interment in Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. If so desired, donations made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Alzhiemers Society would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved