Surrounded by the love of her family, Marion passed away peacefully in the comfort of home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving wife of over 66 years to Leonard. Proud mother of Brent (Rose), Jane (Gerry) Bates, Allen (Cathy), Kevin (Cathy), Mary Louise (Harry) Flagg and Scott (Lori). She will be sadly missed by Kelly (Ron) Vanvelzen who she treated as a daughter. She loved spoiling her 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Dorothy Wood. Predeceased by one grandson, 2 sisters and a brother. Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie entrusted with Private Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca. If making memorial donations in Marion's memory, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.