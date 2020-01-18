|
Passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in her 103rd year. Marion is now at peace with her beloved husband Jim (2008) of 65 years. Loving mother of Margaret (Bill) Kiemele and Heather Rodgers. Cherished grandmother of David of Campbell River, BC and Laura (Zade) of Grimsby, ON. Dear great-grandmother of Ashton, Annika, Akaius, and Ayla. A family service will be held at Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls (905-354-5614) with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations made to the Queensway Free Methodist Church or a would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020