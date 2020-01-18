Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
(905) 354-5614
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion RODGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Winnifred (Ryder) RODGERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Winnifred (Ryder) RODGERS Obituary
Passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in her 103rd year. Marion is now at peace with her beloved husband Jim (2008) of 65 years. Loving mother of Margaret (Bill) Kiemele and Heather Rodgers. Cherished grandmother of David of Campbell River, BC and Laura (Zade) of Grimsby, ON. Dear great-grandmother of Ashton, Annika, Akaius, and Ayla. A family service will be held at Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls (905-354-5614) with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations made to the Queensway Free Methodist Church or a would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -