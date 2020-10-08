Twinkle in, twinkle out. Marjorie is now reunited with her husband and dancing partner Jack Brown and her siblings Lorne Powell, Kay Braun and Ev Cartier. We will miss our Mom but we lost her memory by memory over the past seven years. She loved us - Paul and Jill Brown-Auchinachie, Jaquelyn and Dalton Clark, Cathy and Ken Coffin, and Elaine and Rick Jenkins. She adored her grandchildren, Jennifer, Reid, Mitch and Emma, and great-granddaughter Frankie. Marjorie was born in 1927 in Hearst, Ontario. She was six when her father died and her mother raised her in Blenheim, Ontario. She enjoyed school and always spoke fondly of her final year of high school at Ontario Ladies College. Marjorie graduated from the University of Toronto, School of Social Work in the spring of 1948, and in the fall of that same year she married our father. She was a social worker in Toronto until the birth of her first child. Each of her children contributed to Marjorie's grey hair - she called us little pills because we were tough to take. If you suggested her kids were a challenge, she would lie through her teeth and say it really wasn't that bad. We can only imagine what our accomplished and outgoing mother could have done in addition to raising us if she had not been bound by traditional roles. She encouraged and supported us in all we did whether we were a son or a daughter. She gave us so much and taught us to give back to our community. Marjorie was an active member of Humbervale United Church, Welland Avenue United Church, Silver Spire United Church and United Church Women (UCW). She enjoyed playing tennis at Rosethorn Tennis Club and skiing with family at Valley Schuss. Our parents loved to dance and they had a wonderful circle of dancing friends. Early morning swims at the family cottage on Big Kennisis Lake, lazy afternoons on the dock with a gin and tonic followed by card games at night with the grandchildren - these were the best of times! The Centennial staff at Henley House cared for Marjorie with tenderness, kindness and patience and we are grateful. We cannot thank them enough for the support they gave us as a family. It was a privilege, a joy and a blessing to have Marjorie as our mom. We are close as a family because of her and as a family we will take her home to Toronto and celebrate her life together. "What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. In keeping with Marjorie's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer Society or your local Association for Community Living. Online Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com