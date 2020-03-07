|
|
Peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in her 90th year. Loving wife of Herb for 66 years. Cherished mother of Bob (Laurie), Ken (Cindy), Barb Petendra (Jay) and Dave (Monica). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Jodi, Rob, Naomi, Morgan, Sophie, Emma, and Evan and her great-grandsons Camden, Eli and two more on the way. She is survived by her sisters Joan Dey, Lois Elliott (John) and brother-in-law Ralph Donaldson and predeceased by her sister Ruth Donaldson and brother-in-law Bill Dey. Marj was born in Kapuskasing, attended Normal School in North Bay studying to be a teacher. Teaching in Northern Ontario, moving to St. Catharines where she taught at Edith Cavell and Parnell Public Schools. After raising her four children she returned to supply teach after a request of a principal friend. She met her husband of 66 years at the St. Catharines Anglican Youth Group. Marj and Herb maintained lifetime friendships with many of the A.Y. gang. They were married in St. Mark's Anglican Church in Kapuskasing in 1953. She was recognized for her lifetime volunteering over 40 years with the St. Catharines General Hospital Auxiliary, Marj also gave her time to the Christian Woman's Association and was very active in her church in every aspect. Marj volunteered for many years fund raising for the Salvation Army, the Heart & Stroke Foundation as well as the . Her volunteering efforts surely touched hundreds of lives. A special thank you to Katherine and Melissa from the LHIN, and the day program at Linhaven which enriched her final years. At Marj's request cremation has taken place. Her family will receive friends at the BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. followed by a celebration of her life in the chapel at 11:30 a.m. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to the charities she supported would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905) 646-6322.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020