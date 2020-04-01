Home

Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
Marjorie Ileen Burtt

Marjorie Ileen Burtt Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother Marjorie Ileen Burtt in her 100th year. She was predeceased by her Husband Charles Burtt and her parents John and Alice Hosegrove her siblings Dorothy Larson (Walt), Jim Hosegrove ( Mary), Greta Gordon (Raymond), John Hosegrove (Anna/Cathy). She is survived by her loving children Donna Osborne (late David), Jim Burtt (late Noreen), RIck Burtt(Graham). She was also loved by all her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews, family and friends. Mom started her career working at the Monarch Knitting and Lightning Fastner. Once married she and our Dad opened up CHAS BURTT SHEET METAL and HEATING which Mom loved managing the Store. Mom also spent her leisure time sewing, knitting and crocheting with great passion. Our Mother resided at the Tufford Nursing Home for over 11 years, where she received the most loving and excellent care and dignity. Thank you to Dr. Luce and all the staff. Donations to the Alzheimer's or would be greatly appreciated by the Family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church St, St. Catharines 905-684-6346. Online condolences may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 1, 2020
