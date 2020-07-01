It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother on June 26, 2020 at the age of 73 due to complications with pneumonia. She is predeceased by her father Wilfred Bowman, her sister Audrey Kardum and her loving son Tod William Dolan of whom she lost only 1 1/2 years ago. Her beloved husband and best friend Cecil will feel the loss most deeply. So many cherished memories in our family and we can say that as their children our parents were made for each other. Over 50 years together they shared laughter and love with us. We will never forget how special she made our family feel. If she was going out she had to look her best and always wanted to be beautiful for her man, even just to go out for a drive down along the lake. Cec and Marj enjoyed going to flea markets, swap meets and car shows in the area. They both loved classic cars. Marjorie leaves behind her mother Iva Bowman of Fonthill and her sister Janette Gaboury (Dave) of Fort Erie as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren Gavin Kerr, Melanie Tong and Robert Kerr and great-grandchildren Olivia and Atlas Tong. Her grandson called her Nana Banana all the time when he was little and she absolutely loved it and giggled every time. She was so proud of him and he is missing her warm hugs and laughter. Marjorie also leaves behind two daughters who loved her so much. Buffy Kerr (Tom) is the artistic side of her mum, the one that loves to write, draw, crochet, knit, sew, paint and so many other hobbies. Marj was incredibly patient with her girls....she was a right handed mama with two left handed girls. Virginia Deloughery (Dale) is the beauty and glam side of Marjorie, that woman loved her make up and clothes. Both shopaholics and dressed to the nines all the time. As her old sister I can say that Virginia has mum's smart mouth! LOL! Marjorie did work for a while in the women's department in Zellers and also sold Avon, so this is why her girls love makeup and clothes so much. But most of her time employed was at the Welland Tribune on the night shift before she retired. She really had fun there, enjoyed a lot of laughs and had many friends. In keeping with her wishes , cremation has taken place. There will be no service or celebration of life scheduled. Online condolences and stories can be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca so please feel free to send us your fond and funnies.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 1, 2020.