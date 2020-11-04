1/1
Marjorie Jeanette Milton Lindsay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Just short of her 98th birthday, Marjorie Lindsay passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Marjorie was born in Paisley, Scotland UK November 6, 1922, the eldest child of Joseph Milton and Anna Bella Potter. Immigrating to Canada in 1952, spending most of her years in St. Catharines, Ontario. A proud employee of Sears Canada. Marjorie was predeceased by her eldest son John. Marjorie leaves behind her son Stephen (Karen) Lindsay of Waterford ON, daughter-in-law Nancy Lindsay of St. Catharines ON, grandchildren Katie, Kimberly (Mike), Carly (Jeff), James and great-grandchild Anabella. In Scotland UK, Marjorie, is survived by her siblings; Ronald, James, Margaret and their extended families. Survived by family members of her predeceased siblings; Agnes, Mary and Joseph. Also predeceased by a brother Stephen. A special thank you to those in Carlton Apartments for the friendships. Also thank you to the staff at Hardy Terrace in Mount Pleasant for the kindness and compassion shown in her care. As per Marjorie's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid no memorial will take place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved