Just short of her 98th birthday, Marjorie Lindsay passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Marjorie was born in Paisley, Scotland UK November 6, 1922, the eldest child of Joseph Milton and Anna Bella Potter. Immigrating to Canada in 1952, spending most of her years in St. Catharines, Ontario. A proud employee of Sears Canada. Marjorie was predeceased by her eldest son John. Marjorie leaves behind her son Stephen (Karen) Lindsay of Waterford ON, daughter-in-law Nancy Lindsay of St. Catharines ON, grandchildren Katie, Kimberly (Mike), Carly (Jeff), James and great-grandchild Anabella. In Scotland UK, Marjorie, is survived by her siblings; Ronald, James, Margaret and their extended families. Survived by family members of her predeceased siblings; Agnes, Mary and Joseph. Also predeceased by a brother Stephen. A special thank you to those in Carlton Apartments for the friendships. Also thank you to the staff at Hardy Terrace in Mount Pleasant for the kindness and compassion shown in her care. As per Marjorie's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid no memorial will take place.



