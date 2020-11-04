Peacefully surrounded by love, Marjorie passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital, at the age of 84. She will be forever remembered by her beloved husband of 65 years, David. Loving Mom of Marjorie (Mark) Cybulski. Cherished Grammy of Matthew (Caitlin) Cybulski, Debora Cybulski (David Sinodhinos), Kristal Roseboom, and Great-Grammy of Harley Cybulski. Marjorie was predeceased by her son David, daughter Teresa Roseboom, her brother Robert Smith, and by her parents George and Dora Smith. We say goodbye to the most outgoing lady you'd ever meet. Marjorie was loved and accepted by anyone who crossed paths with her. She was never afraid to try something new, and loved keeping busy with her arts and crafts. Not to mention, she was a passionate reader and always had a book or two on the go. Through the years she was involved with the Busy Bees, and participated in numerous craft shows in Port Colborne, Welland and Fort Erie. She was also a dedicated member of her Tops group, which she proudly contributed to her role as a captain. A special thank you to Dr. Scher, Dr. Che, and to the staff at the Douglas Memorial Hospital, for making our family feel comfortable and for giving Marjorie special care in her final hours. In accordance with Marjorie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at Ridgeway Memorial Cemetery at a later time. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be given to the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Marjorie's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com