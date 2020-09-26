1/1
Marjorie LE MESURIER
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Welland Extended Care- Interim Long Term Care at the age of 86. She is reunited with her dear husband Wilson (2008). Loving mother of Liz (Brian) and cherished grandmother of Corey and Cara (Shannon). She is survived by many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her parents and siblings. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother and an adoring grandmother who loved her grandchildren beyond words. She was a long standing member and parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, Welland. Marjorie leaves many fond memories for her family and friends. Cremation will take place and a private family celebration will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the kindness and care our mother received by all staff at the Woolcott Wing Welland Hospital Site and the Welland Extended Care- Interim Long Term Care. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Marjorie can be made to Holy Trinity Church, Welland. Arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
0 entries
