Marjorie Patricia "Pat" SEDORE
Peacefully, went to be with her Lord and Saviour with her family at her side on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife and best friend of Al for over 65 years. Loving mother of Pam MacDonald (Greg), Phil Sedore (Bonnie). Cherished Grandmother of Paul, Sandra (Andrew), Jennifer (Darrell) and Jeffery. Special Great Grandmother to David and Emily. Pat was predeceased by her parents and her brothers. Pat will be dearly missed by her best friend Ellen Kerr for over 77 wonderful years of memories and fun. Mom will be remembered for her love of Family, and her generosity to others. She was a charter member of Kiselo Mission Circle, founded in 1944. Mission work was very important to Pat throughout the years. Pat was able to worship and spread the word of the Lord through her strong beliefs her entire life. In accordance with Pat's wishes Cremation has taken place and a Private Funeral Services will be held. In Pat's memory, donations to Gideons International Canada or the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home, 905.892.1699. Online condolences may be shared at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 22, 2020.
